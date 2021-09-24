Former VA employee sentenced for recording coworkers with hidden camera

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Veterans Affairs employee from Gulf Breeze was sentenced to four months in jail for using a hidden camera to spy on people in a Pensacola restroom.

Robert Sampson, 52, was sentenced to four months in jail for charges of video voyeurism and disorderly conduct, according to a Northern District of Florida United States Attorney’s Office news release. He pleaded guilty in June.

According to evidence presented during Sampson’s sentencing, Sampson used a hidden camera disguised as a cellphone charger to spy on people at the Pensacola VA Joint Ambulatory Care Center.

Other employees noticed the deveice and notified VA Police, according to the release. When they did, Sampson “wrestled the employees for control of the device.”

“Sampson later admitted that he had placed the device in the restroom to record individuals in the bathroom and would later watch the footage,” according to the release.

Sampson captured video of eight VA employees on the camera during “approximately 17 occasions between May 2020 and June 2020.”

After four months in jail, Sampson will serve one year of supervised release with limited use of computers and the internet. He will pay $1,200 in fines and restitution to his victims.