WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 15: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany participates in a White House briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Electoral College has voted to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A high-profile member of the Trump administration is the featured guest at a special church service in Pensacola today. Former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will be at Sunday’s annual Spirit of Christmas Service at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church in Pensacola today.

The service starts at 10 am. Kayleigh McEnany released a book this month entitled “For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey through the White House and Beyond.”