Former Sheriff David Morgan withdraws from Pensacola mayoral race

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Former Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan has withdrawn his bid for mayor of Pensacola.

In a withdrawal letter addressed to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford, Morgan cited family medical issues dropping out of the 2022 mayoral race.

“It is with regret that I must inform you, friends and political supporters, of my decision to withdraw from the 2022 Mayoral Race. Family medical issues, which I had prayed would resolve by year’s end will not,” the letter reads. “Those with political experience know that campaigns are high energy and intensive affairs where candidates and their families must be solely committed to the effort. It is not fair to a candidate’s supporters, and the process itself, to continue knowing you cannot remain fully engaged.”

The letter goes on to say Morgan will be refunding campaign donations from his supporters. Morgan had raised nearly $40,000 in campaign funds as of Monday.

“You will all be forever in our hearts,” he wrote.

Morgan entered the mayoral race after Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced in March he would not be running for re-election.