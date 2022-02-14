SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former standout high school football player from Santa Rosa County can now call himself a Super Bowl champion.

Los Angeles Rams’ reserve kicker Ryan Santoso won Super Bowl LVI Sunday as a member of the Rams’ practice squad.

Santoso attended Pace High School in Santa Rosa County and was a scholarship kicker and punter at the University of Minnesota.

Since entering the league in 2018, Santoso has been a journeyman in the NFL, bouncing around several NFL teams, including the Lions, Giants, Titans and Panthers.

Santoso was on and off the Rams’ practice squad throughout the playoffs. The Rams resigned him to their practice squad just a day before Super Bowl, according to the team’s Twitter account.

Santoso holding the Lombardi Trophy alongside his wife Ellen





The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 Sunday night to win their first championship in 22 years.