Former Okaloosa County teacher accused of sexual relationship with student in jail again

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Okaloosa County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is in jail again.

These new charges are out of Osceola County, south of Orlando. 35-year-old Hayley Close is charged with sexual battery on a victim under 18. WKRG News 5 is still waiting on more information on these new accusations from 2019.

Close is a former teacher and soccer coach at Ruckel Middle School in Niceville. She was arrested in February, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student from 2018-2020.

