Former Okaloosa County deputy, Air Force veteran passes away

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Okaloosa County deputy and Air Force veteran died this week.

Deputy Joe Earnhardt served as an Okaloosa County deputy from 1985 to 2005. Earnhardt died on Aug. 7. He was 67.

According to his obituary, Joe was born and raised in Panama City, Fla., and graduated from Bay High in 1971. He served in the United States Air Force from 1972-1985, at which time he joined the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, serving from 1985-2005 before retiring in Walton County in 2007.

Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Heather, his sons Joe Jr (Stephanie), and Adam (Shanon), grandchildren Gandy, Hunter, and Alex.

Joe was a Senior DeMolay, member of Alpha Lodge 172 in Fort Walton Beach and Acme Lodge 222 and Shaddai Shrine, Panama City. He served the Grand Chapter of Florida Order of the Eastern Star as Worthy Grand Patron 2013-2014 and was an active member of both Fort Walton Chapter 202 and Crestview Chapter 203.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Crestview Masonic Center, 404 Garden Street, Crestview, with interment at Barrancas National Cemetery under the direction of Trahan Family Funeral Home.