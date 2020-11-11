Former middle school teacher sentenced for trying to have sex with minor

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former middle school music teacher has been sentenced to state prison.

James McAllister was one of seven men arrested in 2019 for trying to have sex with minors after a 48-hour undercover investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were using a phone app posing as children who were 13 and 14 years old. They talked to about 100 adults but only seven followed through with trying to meet in-person.

McAllister was sentenced to 24 months in state prison followed by 12 months of probation. He’s been designated a sex offender and must complete a sex offender treatment program.

He taught in the music department at Ernest Ward Middle School for several years before his arrest. These charges have nothing to do with the school or any of his former students.

