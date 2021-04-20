Former homeless man starts free rehab center for Pensacola community

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Caleb Houston started “Huts 4 Our Friends” this year in Pensacola with a mission to end homelessness. With help from the community and volunteers, they were able to build huts for those in need.

However, Houston didn’t stop there and recently announced they will be opening a free rehabilitation center called “HOPE.”

Houston says, “We are looking to assist anyone that is homeless, veterans, homeless drug addicts, alcoholics, anyone that is dealing with mental health.”

The center is for anyone and everyone—no matter your age, gender, what you are going through.

“To help people who feel like they are not enough and feel like they are not important,” Houston tells WKRG.

It’s something the Pensacola community is definitely in need of Houston and his team members say.

HOPE Rehabilitation Administrator Janas Marlow tells WKRG, “We have never seen anything like it and it’s going to be totally different from anything that has hit Pensacola. It’s going to be a bright stop in the Pensacola area.”

The building they have renovated will be able to help over a hundred people, giving them trained professionals, food, and a place they can call home.

Marlow says, “They are going to have an address. They are going to have a sense of belonging. And once they transition out of the program… Jobs will be set up they will be able to transition into jobs. It is just a whole new sense of restoration.”

This was all funded from a friend that believed in Caleb’s mission and he says it’s time to make a change.

“Seeing so many people in this community dealing with homelessness and mental health and being treated unfairly I feel like these services fits in what is needed in this community,” Houston states.

They will be having their ribbon cutting ceremony on May 1st located on 3101 N. Davis Hwy.

The residents will experience a 10-day triage period where they will be assessed individually to determine their needs and any underlying issues that may have contributed to their current situation.

They will offer a men, women, and family section throughout the facility. Houston has also created shirts and written his own memoir about how he overcame addiction and his journey since.

For more information contact Caleb Houston at (850) 525- 9447.