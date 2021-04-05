Former Gaetz staffer holding news conference Monday

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A news release from Matt Gaetz’s Office says a former staffer will hold a news conference Monday about a “recent encounter with the FBI.” The news release does not say who the person is or what they will say about this encounter. The news conference is scheduled for 11 am in Santa Rosa Beach.
The fast-rising Republican star Matt Gaetz has come under national scrutiny in the last week. He’s currently under investigation by the Department of Justice for an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl, an allegation he has denied. In the last week CNN reported that Gaetz allegedly showed images of nude women he said he slept with to lawmakers and his communications director resigned