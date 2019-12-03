Former Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies accused of falsifying records

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Tuesday the arrest of two former Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies for allegedly falsifying training records.

Lisa Hall and Kelly Hall, who are married, were arrested Monday and charged with forgery, uttering and official misconduct, and conspiracy to commit forgery, uttering and official misconduct.

The charges are the result of an investigation into the alleged falsification of mandatory training records pertaining to the Halls employment with the sheriff’s office from 2014 to 2019, according to a state attorney’s office media release.

Lisa Hall, the release says, falsified records for Kelly Hall, showing that he had completed required training when he had not.

Kelly Hall is charged with allowing his wife to falsify those reports.

The release goes on to say “the investigation revealed that Lisa Hall’s training sessions were completed immediately prior to Kelly Hall’s often within single minutes of one another, while Kelly Hall was documented to be performing other tasks. Since this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment from our office.”

Both Halls were released within an hour of their arrest on a $16,000 bond. Their mugshots are exempt from public record because they are former law enforcement.

