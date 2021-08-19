Former Escambia Co. Sheriff used tax dollars to buy bronze statue of himself

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Former Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan is under scrutiny after it was discovered he authorized spending $75,000 of taxpayer money on three bronze statues — including a life-size statue of himself. 

Current Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Thursday he was surprised at Morgan’s decision. The statutes, including a 6 feet 4 inch tall bronze statue of Morgan and a K-9 Officer alongside a K-9, were supposed to go in nearby the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office’s fallen officer memorial.

As of now, the officer and K-9 statues will make the cut. Morgan will not. 

“I do think there’s a level of narcissism there,” Simmons said. “Why else would you have a statue made in your own likeness? Typically other people do that for you and I think it’s a bit brash.”

Simmons said he tried to cancel the order for the statue but it was too late. 

Morgan told WKRG News 5 he was just trying to make improvements to the ECSO campus. 

“It is a big to do about nothing. If you go to the Florida Sheriff’s Associate in Tallahassee, a lot of them have the bronze statues,” he said. “I was the sitting sheriff so they asked me to pose for that so I did.” 

Morgan said Thursday he had already dropped off a check for $37,500 to the ECSO to pay for his part of a $75,000 bill for all three statues. 

Simmons says he was pleased the money was returned. 

