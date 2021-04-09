Former Escambia Co. Sheriff David Morgan files to run for Pensacola mayor in 2022

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Former Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan has filed to run for the mayor of Pensacola in 2022.

Morgan filed paperwork to become a pre-filled candidate for mayor on Friday, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Morgan served as Escambia County Sheriff for 12 years, before stepping down as the county’s top law enforcement official last year.

The mayor seat opened up in March after Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson announced he would not run again for re-election, citing division within local government.

The mayor of Pensacola serves a four-year term.