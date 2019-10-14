Former employee charged with robbing Subway in Pensacola

1  of  2
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who was previously employed at a Subway restaurant returned and robbed the store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Tabra Durrance, 46, is charged now with aggravated assault, armed robbery, battery and theft.

Deputies were called to the Subway at 8102 North Davis Highway on October 5 where the store’s owner said Durrance came in and asked for two foot long sandwiches when the store opened. As the employee was preparing the sandwiches, the owner said Durrance went behind the counter and grabbed the employee by the neck pushing her to the cooler. Durrance allegedly told the employee she had a gun and a knife and threatened to kill the employee if she called police.

Durrance got away with $450 in cash.

Deputies were called to the same Subway in August where the manager said Durrance walked into the restaurant and stole $145 from a desk drawer. Durrance was caught stealing on surveillance video, according to the arrest report.

Durrance is in jail on a $508,000 bond.

