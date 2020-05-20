Former Booker T. Washington teacher sentenced to 12 years after posing as woman, soliciting sex video from girl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Booker T. Washington High School teacher was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday after he posed as a woman on social media and solicited a sexual video from a student.

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Wednesday that Escambia County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Dannheisser sentenced Mark Lua, 32, to 12 years in state prison to be followed by 15 years of sexual offender probation. He was also designated a sexual offender and will have to comply with all reporting requirements for the remainder of his life.

A media release says on Oct. 16, 2019, Lua entered a plea of no contest to one count of Promoting the Sexual Performance of a Child and three counts of Unlawful Sexual Activity with Certain Minors.

Lua’s charges stem from an investigation beginning in January 2019 when it was discovered he used a fake social media account in which he posed as a woman and encouraged a female student to send him a sexual video. Lua was interviewed by Pensacola Police Department detectives and eventually admitted to using the fake account to obtain the video from the student, prosecutors say.

After Lua was initially arrested, additional female students came forward and testified that Lua had sex with them at his home while his wife was away. Lua was not interviewed regarding the additional allegations, prosecutors say, but text messages provided by one of the students corroborated her account.

Assistant State Attorney Erin Ambrose prosecuted the cases. Pensacola Police Department detectives Jeff Brown and Lisa Alverson as well as Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigator Stephen Sutton investigated the cases.

