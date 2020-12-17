Foreign national arrested at Pensacola International Airport sentenced to federal prison for national security offenses

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A citizen of the United Kingdom arrested at the Pensacola International Airport in August was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison and fined $5000 for attempting to export power generating equipment to Iran, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Florida (USAFLN).

Officials say 45-year-old Colin Fisher pled guilty in September to violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) and attempted smuggling. Once his prison sentence is served, Fisher will be taken out of the United States.

From 2017 Fisher planned to breach the Iranian embargo in an attempt to export a Solar Mars 90 S turbine core engine and parts from the United States for delivery to an end-user in Iran. This included participating in fraudulent invoicing and using coded language with conspirators to communicate about the illegal transactions.

“The Iranian embargo is directly related to the national security of the United States, and by

attempting to evade that embargo Fisher and his fellow conspirators placed this nation directly at

risk,” U.S. Attorney Keefe said. “It’s appalling to think that someone would place personal

financial gain above the safety of the nation, but this case shows we will pursue and punish those

who try.”

Despite these efforts, law enforcement authorities discovered the plan and were able to seize the turbine before its transatlantic journey to the end-user, a conspirator in Iran who is linked to an Iranian energy company. The turbine, which was valued at half a million dollars, could have been used to provide energy to the oil fields of Iran.

“American law enforcement remains relentless in our efforts to protect the national security of this

country,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “This

case proves our continued commitment to pursue anyone who acts as an agent of the Iranian

government in the United States. The FBI is proud to support our partners at the Department of

Commerce – Bureau of Industry and Security and we are thankful for the support of the U.S.

Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida throughout this investigation.”

James Meharg, CEO and president of Turbine Resources International, LLC, in Pensacola, was

previously convicted of conspiring with Fisher to export the turbine and parts from the United

States to an Iranian recipient, in violation of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations.

Meharg is currently serving a 3½-year sentence in federal prison.

Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg prosecuted the case following a joint

investigation by the United States Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security

along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

