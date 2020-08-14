Football-sized ‘Throwbot’ to enhance security at Eglin AFB

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — Service members with the 96th Security Forces at Eglin Air Force Base are using a football-sized robot to enhance base security.

The new “Throwbot” can record and transmit video and audio to the person controlling it.

For example, during an active shooter situation, the person controlling the Throwbot could throw it around a blind corner to see what threats might be on the other side.

The control unit has a joystick to move the Throwbot, similar to any remote-controlled toy you might’ve played with as a kid.

According to a release from the base, the Throwbot can crawl over all types of terrain, carry four pounds of equipment, and withstand landings from up to 30 feet.

Courtesy: Eglin AFB

Courtesy: Eglin AFB

Courtesy: Eglin AFB

Courtesy: Eglin AFB

