Foot chase ends with suspect shooting himself near Pensacola Golden Corral

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man shot and killed himself after running from U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Pensacola on Thursday.

The shooting occurred after U.S. Marshals Task Force members attempted to serve the man an arrest warrant.

After being spotted by the US. Marshals in a wooded area, the man ran into a parking lot near the Golden Corral on Langley Avenue, according to the U.S. Marshals Task Force. That’s when the man pulled out a gun and shot himself.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No shots were fired by law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals told WKRG News 5.

The arrest warrant was in relation to a bond being revoked on a gun theft charge in Escambia County.

