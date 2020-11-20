Food Truck Fest kicks off Saturday in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Calling all foodies! The 2020 Food Truck Fest in Pensacola starts Saturday.

The food truck festival will take place at Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. near downtown Pensacola. It starts at 11 a.m. and it runs until 8 p.m.

More than 20 food trucks have signed on for the festival, including:

  • Belly Busters Food Wagon
  • Wacked Out Weiner
  • Po Boy Shack
  • Joe’s Caribe
  • Dr. Sno’s Shaved Ice
  • Lone Star Kitchens 2 Go
  • Happy Taco Truck
  • Jordan Valley Mediterranean 
  • Melt Pensacola
  • Who Cut the Grilled Cheese & Cake
  • Stacked Racks BBQ
  • City Bowls
  • 3-D Eats & Tea
  • Wrighteous Eats
  • Waffle Boutique
  • Who Dat Po Boys
  • Fresh Food Factory
  • Greeks Catering and Events
  • Ruben’s Concessions
  • Texan B’s BBQ
  • Rolling Embers Wood-Fired Pizza

There will also be live music, vendors, and a bounce house for the children.

A food tasting contest with celebrity judges will take place, as well as a people’s choice award contest, where 24 Pensacola-area residents will decide a winner based on taste and presentation.

Organizer Christie Sachse said the public should wear masks if they feel its necessary but they aren’t required. Festival staff will be sanitizing down tables and practicing social distancing.

“It’s just time everyone come out and have fun and practice safety measures for this,” Sachse said.

There is a $2 entrance fee for those 13 and older. A portion of the proceeds will go to help Feeding the Gulf Coast food pantry.

