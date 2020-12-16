DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Over 80 firefighters have died this year serving our country and with no questions asked they keep fighting, even throughout this pandemic.

One Destin woman wanted to pay it forward and created “Food for Fighters” which will feed all the local firefighters in the community every Wednesday.

Amy Sievers will be launching her first event Wednesday which will feed about a dozen of these hard-working men and women and she tells me she’s a firm believer in when you get, you give.

Sievers says, “My husband and I decided we wanted to look in to give in the community and when I was shopping the other day, I passed the fire station and it just popped into my head food for the fighters.”

However, her story goes beyond that.

“We had a very close friend and my husbands best friend and Marine Corp buddy that was a firefighter in Ohio passed away and so firefighters are really close to our hearts,” says Sievers.

Their friend’s passing was completely unexpected. Amy tells WKRG News 5 it was from a stroke caused by clogged arteries that sparked her initiative to change her own lifestyle.

“It really made us start looking at our nutrition and our health.”

That’s when Amy became a vegan chef creating some pretty delicious meals which she will be serving every week. So these Wednesday night meals aren’t just feeding these local heroes but hopefully showing her volunteers and the firefighters eating healthy can be an easy lifestyle change.

“They can also learn how to transform meals into plant based vegan meals if they come help me. You know they can see how i prepare them. This week the firefighters are getting a great feast with great meatballs, tzatziki, hummus, and homemade pita,” says Sievers.

All the food will be completely vegan and she hopes this will also get more people to create some pay it forward programs in the community.

“When you start doing things and other people see it and then other people start jumping in and doing things.”

Sievers knows vegan isn’t for everyone and is excited to see how the firefighters react to their first meal. This will go on as long as she can make it happen and is always looking for volunteers.

