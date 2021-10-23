Food Drive event to be held at the Pensacola Interstate Fair

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Manna’s Night at the Fair Food Drive will be held Oct. 25 in Pensacola.

The food drive event offers residents visiting the Pensacola State Fair to receive a discount coupon in exchange for canned items, according to a news release from Manna Food Pantries.

The discount coupon will take $2 off the regular adult admission price on Oct. 25., according to the release.

Residents must bring at least 3 non perishable canned food items to be considered for the discount, according to the release.

The collection sites will be at the main and back gates of the Pensacola Interstate Fair.