Food Drive event to be held at the Pensacola Interstate Fair

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Manna’s Night at the Fair Food Drive will be held Oct. 25 in Pensacola.
The food drive event offers residents visiting the Pensacola State Fair to receive a discount coupon in exchange for canned items, according to a news release from Manna Food Pantries.
The discount coupon will take $2 off the regular adult admission price on Oct. 25., according to the release.
Residents must bring at least 3 non perishable canned food items to be considered for the discount, according to the release.
The collection sites will be at the main and back gates of the Pensacola Interstate Fair.