Food distribution to be held for Escambia County Residents

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Michelle Salzman from House District One, Escambia County District Five Commissioner Steve Barry, Feeding the Gulf Coast and community partners are holding a food distribution this Saturday, Sept. 25, at Carver Park.

An estimated 30,000 pounds of food will be given to residents. There is no requirement to receive the food and it will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents can pick up food through a drive-through lane or walk to the location.

The food distribution event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Carver Park is at 208 Webb St.