Food distribution sites in Pensacola area

(WKRG) — Here is a list of food distribution sites in the Pensacola area from the Greater Pensacola Chamber:

Brownsville Church

Friday at 8 a.m.: 30,000 pounds of vegetables

Liberty Church

Free fresh produce boxes to our community at Gulf Breeze and Milton campuses.

Gulf Breeze Campus

6006 Gulf Breeze Parkway

Friday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon

Milton Campus

4636 Highway 90

Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community Life Church, GB

Fresh Produce pick up

4115 Soundside Drive

Friday, Sept. 18, from 1 p.m. until

Echo Life Church

Echo Life Church is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to distribute food and clothes at 9 a.m. at our future building location, 3846 N Davis Hwy. on Saturday, Sept. 19. We also have a good amount of equipment and people to help meet recovery and clean up needs.

