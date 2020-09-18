Food distribution sites in Pensacola area

Northwest Florida

(WKRG) — Here is a list of food distribution sites in the Pensacola area from the Greater Pensacola Chamber:

Brownsville Church
Friday at 8 a.m.: 30,000 pounds of vegetables

Liberty Church
Free fresh produce boxes to our community at Gulf Breeze and Milton campuses.

Gulf Breeze Campus
6006 Gulf Breeze Parkway
Friday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon

Milton Campus
4636 Highway 90
Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community Life Church, GB
Fresh Produce pick up
4115 Soundside Drive
Friday, Sept. 18, from 1 p.m. until

Echo Life Church
Echo Life Church is partnering with Feeding the Gulf Coast to distribute food and clothes at 9 a.m. at our future building location, 3846 N Davis Hwy. on Saturday, Sept. 19. We also have a good amount of equipment and people to help meet recovery and clean up needs.

