ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Farm Share is hosting a food distribution event Oct. 23 in Pensacola.

The non-profit organization is working with local farmers and the Brownsville Assembly to provide fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods for Escambia County residents.

The food distribution event will begin at 8 a.m. at Brownsville Church at 3100 W De Soto St.

This event is drive-thru only.

Masks are required for residents.