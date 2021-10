ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A food distribution event will be held Oct. 30 in Pensacola.

Farm Share and Caring Hearts are two non-profit organizations that are working to provide food for residents in need.

Masks are required and residents must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

The event will be held at 9 a.m. at 2105 W. Gregory St.