Food and water distribution sites announced in Escambia County

Unedited press release from the City of Pensacola

Food and water will be distributed at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 through Monday, Sept. 21 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally:

AMC Movie Theater – Nine Mile Road (parking lot)
161 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park – Baseball Field
4711 N. “W” St.
Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center 
3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola 

Casino Beach Parking Lot
Pensacola Beach 

Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)
6081 Industrial Blvd., Century

Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center 
6405 Wagner Road, Pensacola

Point Church
13801 Innerarity Point Road, Pensacola

