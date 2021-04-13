Foley man arrested in alleged rape of woman at Pensacola hotel

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested Sunday in connection to a rape at a Pensacola hotel over the weekend.

Munguia Reynieri, 43, was booked into the Escambia County Jail at around 11 a.m. Sunday and charged with sexual battery. He is being held as of Tuesday morning on a $50,000 bond.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Reynieri and two other unidentified men were in a Pensacola hotel room Sunday morning with a woman. The hotel name and address are redacted in the report.

The woman told deputies she had been a club with one of the men, and Reynieri and another man followed them to her hotel room.

The report says the woman eventually became unconscious and woke to one of the men raping her, Reynieri touching her and the other man sitting in the room while the rape happened.

The woman eventually fought back and two of the men ran. The woman grabbed Reynieri’s shirt and held him until law enforcement arrived.

Reynieri is the only man arrested in the case as of Tuesday.

More charges are expected.