Florida’s Silver Alert program celebrates 13 years of helping seniors with dementia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is celebrating the thirteenth year anniversary of Florida’s Silver Alert program.

FDLE said in a news release since Oct. 8, 2008, 2,721 Silver Alerts have been issued, and Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for recovering 10 percent of missing senior citizens, 286 people in total.

According to FDLE’s release, Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a senior with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia goes missing in a vehicle.

When a Silver Alert is issued, information on the senior citizen is released through local media outlets, lottery terminals, and highway message signs.

The release said through coordinated state and local efforts, Florida’s Silver Alert program has gained a reputation of being an effective tool that encouraged communities to participate in locating missing senior citizens.

People 60 years and older with irreversible deterioration of the mind such as Alzheimer’s disease or dementia are eligible for Silver Alert activation.

Once a person with an active Silver Alert has been recovered, the Department of Elder Affairs, along with the Area Agencies on Aging and Florida’s Memory Disorder Clinics, help provide follow-up care to the senior.

For those interested in learning more about the Silver Alert program or wanting to sign up to receive Silver Alerts by email click here.