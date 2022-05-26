FLORIDA (WKRG) — The 2022 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday, May 28 and goes through Friday, June 10.

During the tax holiday, items that qualify for disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. According to the Florida Department of Revenue, this year is the first year that pet supplies will be part of the Florida sales tax holiday. The list of pet supplies includes:

Wet pet food

Cat litter pads

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls

Hamster or rabbit substrate

Manual can opener

Pet waste disposal bags

Collars

Leashes

Muzzles

Pet pads

Cat litter weighing 25 pounds or less

Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 pounds or less

Pet beds

Pet carriers

Portable kennels

Other supplies that are exempt include:

Reusable ice

Portable self-powered light source

Certain portable radios

A gas or diesel fuel tank

Packages of certain battery types

A nonelectric food storage cooler

Portable power banks

Carbon monoxide detectors

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Tarps

Ground anchor system or tie-down kits

Portable generators for use in a power outage

