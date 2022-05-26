FLORIDA (WKRG) — The 2022 Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Saturday, May 28 and goes through Friday, June 10.
During the tax holiday, items that qualify for disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. According to the Florida Department of Revenue, this year is the first year that pet supplies will be part of the Florida sales tax holiday. The list of pet supplies includes:
- Wet pet food
- Cat litter pads
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
- Manual can opener
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Collars
- Leashes
- Muzzles
- Pet pads
- Cat litter weighing 25 pounds or less
- Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 pounds or less
- Pet beds
- Pet carriers
- Portable kennels
Other supplies that are exempt include:
- Reusable ice
- Portable self-powered light source
- Certain portable radios
- A gas or diesel fuel tank
- Packages of certain battery types
- A nonelectric food storage cooler
- Portable power banks
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Tarps
- Ground anchor system or tie-down kits
- Portable generators for use in a power outage
