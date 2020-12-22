Florida woman generates a buzz with healthy gourmet meal business

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — We all look forward to the holidays. It’s a time to spend quality time with family and friends—but more importantly enjoy some good food.

One Destin woman has made it her mission to cook some delicious meals for locals all the while keeping health in mind.

WKRG News 5’s Aaron Fields spoke with the creator of Destin Fresh and how her small business has become a hit with Floridians.

Owner of Destin Fresh Amy Sievers says, “We are here helping you add some delicious plant based items to your traditional holiday meal.”

Sievers launched this business just three weeks ago, which provides gourmet plant based meals to people in the community. It started after she experienced health issues of her own and noticing others were struggling with the same problems.

“I did this for my health but for some people, it’s not a choice. They have gluten issues, they have diary issues, they have soy issues, and for them to go out or even cook for themselves… It’s trying… It’s difficult,” Sievers said.

She wanted to create something that showed people on a personal level that eating healthy can still be tasty.

“I didn’t want to just throw some green beans or some broccoli on a thing. I wanted it to be like something I wanted to go out and eat. So gourmet, fresh, beautiful food that they can enjoy,” Sievers said.

To her shock, Destin Fresh has created quite the buzz. She has doubled her clients every week and even started cooking for the Destin firefighters as way to give back. Along with her team they have spent hours preparing these dishes each day.

“I mean 25 doesn’t seem like a lot…Well multiply 25 by 17 meals a week and 9 different menu items… That’s a lot of food. This past week we made over 220 dishes,” Sievers said.

Sievers doesn’t want this to become a big chain either and thinks about each of customers for every meal she preps and wants it to stay that way.

Sievers says, “You know I know that ‘Deb doesn’t like this,’ and I know that this person really doesn’t like mushrooms so I’m putting down notes. One of the biggest things is I want to teach people that you don’t have to completely change your lifestyle and your life to eat plant-based food.”

For more information on Destin Fresh, click here.

LATEST STORIES