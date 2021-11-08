Florida woman in ski mask breaks into home, fights resident, says sheriff’s office

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a Florida woman has been charged with battery on a person over 65 and robbery home invasion.

On Saturday, Nov. 6 deputies responded to the 12000 block of Scenic Highway in reference to a home invasion.

ECSO said the victim was a 71-year-old woman who was sitting in her living room watching TV when the front window was broken into. Suganthi Manickam, 52, wore a ski mask when entering the home through the window. Manickam’s face was partially exposed and the elderly woman recognized her as her neighbor.

The victim called 911 and fled outside where Manickam followed her and a fight broke out. ECSO says Manickam tried punching the victim but missed. The victim held tight to Manickam’s necklace and took her ski mask off.

Manickam took the victim’s cell phone and ran down Scenic Highway.

ECSO said deputies found the victim with minor injuries and a brief search for Manickam began. Deputies found Manickam in a nearby laundry room. Manickam had cut her arm on the front window when breaking in and was taken to the hospital.

ECSO says Manickam was released from the hospital and charged with battery on a person over 65 and robbery home invasion.