Florida will change back the clock Sunday despite legislation to stay on Daylight Saving Time

Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If Florida had its way, people wouldn’t be changing back the clocks on Sunday. The state legislature has already passed a measure to stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round. However, in order for a state to make the change, it needs approval from the federal government. Congress has not yet taken up Florida’s request.

Staying on Daylight Saving Time is something the Alabama legislature has also considered, but it’s never gained much traction. People who live in Northwest Florida acknowledge it would be confusing if they would be on different time than those across the state line for part of the year.

“That’s the trade off I guess you have to have. I just wish Congress would pick it up and do it nationally. That would be the number one thing,” said Bill Brazzell of Pensacola.

It’s a topic lawmakers in Washington have brought up. Senator Marco Rubio introduced the Sunshine Protection Act in March, but it has not yet been discussed.

