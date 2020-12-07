FloridaWest organizes campaign to bring in more cybersecurity professionals

Cyber attacks have surged since the pandemic hit and Pensacola has seen their fair share of them in the past year.

Whether that be from last weeks arrest of 5 people stealing CARES Act money or back last year when the city was asked for a ransom after someone obtained stolen information from over 17-hundred documents about budgets, time sheets, and more from the city.

FloridaWest is launching their CyberCoast Security campaign in January and they not only hope to get more cyber professionals to the area but boost the city’s economy.

CEO of FloridaWest Economic Alliance Scott Luth says, “In todays world it’s the internet of things. I mean everything is connected to the internet somehow and when you’re connected to the internet you have your cyber vulnerability.”

Luth says there is a demand for people in this industry especially in Pensacola. With the community being the host of many military, government, and cybersecurity assets he says it’s a no brainer.

Luth says, “To look at a way to bring in systems and bring in private companies to do that type of work and that’s really kind of our focus here and again we want to make sure we are keeping talent here and keeping talent in the community.”

They are trying to bring more innovation, entrepreneurship, and build up companies to this area. However what is unique is their website is specifically targeting companies and professionals to bring business down here to work remotely and also help the residents already here.

“First and foremost we want to make sure that our local residents have great job opportunities,” says Luth. “With our area being one of the highest concentration of retired military from anywhere in the United States and we want to make sure they know there’s great job opportunities as well.”

Luth says all you have to do is bring your talent, laptop, and your company and enjoy what the city of Pensacola has to offer.

“Having a focus on that and then having a cluster here and protect that we think it will be extremely important,” adds Luth.

The University of West Florida, Pensacola State College, and Pensacola Christian College all have cybersecurity programs that they hope will spotlight them and get people wanting to go into the industry.

For more information, click here.

LATEST STORIES: