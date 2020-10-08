Florida troopers report school bus involved in Santa Rosa County crash

Northwest Florida

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school bus with 12 minors on board was involved in a crash with a pickup truck traveling on U.S. 90, say Florida troopers.

The bus, belonging to the Learning Academy of Milton, was transporting the children to school when the driver of the pickup truck hit the back of the bus as he failed to view the traffic was at a halt, according to troopers.

Troopers say EMS was contacted and everyone was cleared in having no reported injuries. called.

However, the driver of the truck was cited for careless driving for causing the crash troopers say and school staff notified all parents of the crash.

