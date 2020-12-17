Florida troopers report fatal crash in Pensacola

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on Fairfield Dr. and N 57th Ave. Thursday.

Currently, the roadway is blocked. Please travel in this area with caution.

There are no further details at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories