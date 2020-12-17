Florida troopers report fatal crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on Fairfield Dr. and N 57th Ave. Thursday.
Currently, the roadway is blocked. Please travel in this area with caution.
There are no further details at this time.
