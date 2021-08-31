Florida teen tries to run over deputy, says Sheriff’s Office

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — A teenager from Holt, Fla is facing a list of charges after a traffic stop escalated Monday morning on Old River Road.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested River Lee Harper, 18, who confessed to driving a truck at a deputy and lying on a police report.

OCSO said a deputy pulled a truck over around 3:30 a.m. and the driver of the vehicle immediately took off on foot from the pick-up.

The deputy began running after the suspect down Old River Road when he heard an engine rev behind him. OCSO said the deputy turned around on the two-lane road to see the truck racing towards him.

After verbal attempts to stop the truck, OCSO said the deputy fired two rounds at the vehicle and the unknown driver of the truck drove away.

OCSO found Harper was the listed owner of the truck in question. Harper at first signed an affidavit that the truck was stolen by a stranger.

Another female was in the truck at the time of the traffic stop, and when interviewed by OCSO the witness said Harper did drive the truck at the deputy and dropped the truck off that morning before getting a ride home from a friend.

Once in custody, Harper admitted to OCSO she drove the truck at the deputy Monday morning but would not tell investigators where she parked it after.

Harper also confessed to faking the stolen vehicle report and that she originally fled from Old River Road to hide possible evidence in the truck at the time.

The original driver that was pulled over has not yet been identified. Harper is facing charges of aggravated assault on an officer, making a false report of a crime and tampering with evidence.