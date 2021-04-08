Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail

MIAMI (AP) – The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the federal government to demand cruise ships be allowed to start sailing immediately. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the industry generates billions for the economy.

The CDC issued new guidelines last week for companies on how to respond in the event of COVID-19 cases but has so far not lifted its no-sail order. DeSantis says cruising has resumed in much of the world, forcing Americans to fly to other ports. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the CDC’s guidance is “based on data and health and medical guidelines.”