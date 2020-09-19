PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Senator Marco Rubio is expected to survey storm damage in areas hit hard by Hurricane Sally in Northwest Florida. Rubio is expected to talk to local officials and people in the communities of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.
Flooding and power outages have been persistent problems for days. According to a news release, Rubio is expected to talk about “what federal support is needed to help affected communities begin recovering and rebuilding.”
- Tracking Tropical Storm Beta, expected to turn westward later this evening in the Gulf of Mexico
- 16 shot, 2 killed in ‘mass shooting’ near Pennsylvania Ave. in City of Rochester
- Florida Senator Marco Rubio to tour NWFL storm damage Saturday
- Tracking Beta, unsettled airmass for this weekend
- McConnell says he plans to push forward with Trump Supreme Court nominee