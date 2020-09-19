Florida Senator Marco Rubio to tour NWFL storm damage Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Senator Marco Rubio is expected to survey storm damage in areas hit hard by Hurricane Sally in Northwest Florida. Rubio is expected to talk to local officials and people in the communities of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Flooding and power outages have been persistent problems for days. According to a news release, Rubio is expected to talk about “what federal support is needed to help affected communities begin recovering and rebuilding.”