PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One year after the Florida Legislature passed a law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, they’re set to vote again to restrict abortion access even further making it illegal for doctors to perform abortions after six weeks.

“It is just so against the safety of the women who are in this terrible position,” State Senator Tina Polsky said. “We are truly killing them.”

This time, there are exemptions up to 15 weeks only for victims of rape, incest and human trafficking and they must provide documentation that proves it.

“There are other places along the way in which choices can be made and we should not be making the choice after the life is present,” State Senator and Bill Sponsor Erin Grall said.

Democrats proposed religious exemptions but it was voted down. The proposed law includes $25 million for crisis pregnancy centers which are unlicensed and often religious organizations that counsel women to keep pregnancies.

“Don’t talk about religion guiding certain things and not others,” State Senator Lauren Book said. “Let’s be clear. This is what’s being pushed. Your religion. Your religious beliefs. Why don’t ours matter?”

The current 15-week ban is being challenged in court. The new proposal would only go into effect if the current law is upheld.

The new proposal is expected to pass the Senate and Governor Ron Desantis could sign it as early as next week.