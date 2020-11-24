Florida sees lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in over a decade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — AAA predicts over 50 million Americans will be traveling during Thanksgiving this year and nearly 3 million of them being Floridians. However while many will be traveling for Thanksgiving, AAA says there will be a 10 percent decrease due to COVID-19.

Florida is seeing some of their lowest gas prices in over a decade and WKRG found out if that will entice more people into traveling.

Florida drivers are paying an average of $2.03 when they go to the pump. This is 7 cents less than what people were paying only a month ago, but is it something that will get them back on the road this Thanksgiving?

Pensacola resident Buffy Harrelson says, “No I will be staying here. I think it’s more responsible.”

Resident Shaun Smith adds, “Lower gas prices really don’t matter it just depends on how many people want to travel during COVID-19.”

People can even find gas as low as $1.83 in some areas of Northwest Florida—but although it sounds good it’s given residents mixed emotions.

Smith says, “Yes sir it does because it’s just a blessing that they brought the gas prices because I don’t think nobody really liked them.”

“They are good but I sometimes think it means our economy is going down but that’s my opinion,” Harrelson adds. “At this point I don’t think it has any barring’s to people’s travel plans. I think it’s other things that are involved.”

AAA says with recent vaccine news, gas prices might go back up but with the rise of cases, people shouldn’t see any big jumps in prices anytime soon.

