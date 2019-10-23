Florida residents react to bill requiring minors seeking an abortion to have parental consent

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- Florida residents are reacting to the bill that passed by a Florida House committee on Tuesday that would require minors seeking an abortion to have parental consent. One woman says she agrees with the measure that was sponsored by House Republicans. She says parents should always know what their kids are up to.

“That is their kid,” Macy said. “They are still responsible for them so if something goes wrong they would not know.”

Democrats argued the bill would violate the state’s constitution when it comes to privacy laws. Democrats also say it might force minors to get illegal or unsafe abortions. Some residents don’t think abortions should be harder to get.

“Some kids nowadays they rush,” Dereck said. “Some of them don’t know the consequences of what comes with having sexual intercourse.”

Minors would be able to petition the judge to make an exception to the law. Still some residents think parents need to know what’s going on.

“Abortion is a major surgery, It’s not a small procedure.” Deerdra said. “For other normal major surgeries, you do have to have parental consent.”

The bill will head for a full chamber vote with the session starts in January.

LATEST STORIES: