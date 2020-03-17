Florida residents flock to the polls to cast their votes despite COVID-19 concerns

Pensacola, Fla (WKRG)- As other states delay their primary elections, The State of Florida decided to not cancel their primary. Despite the COVID-19 concerns, Rachel Lott wanted to come to the polling center on Palafox Street to cast her vote. She says she’s worried about the virus but it’s still important to vote.

“I’m going in there to drop off my ballot with my Lysol wipe,” Lott said. “I feel like it’s really important to vote, especially now. I have to do my part.”

Jody Davidson came out to the polls bright and early Tuesday morning. She says it doesn’t matter what’s going on in the world, voting is important. She says she’s doing all she can to stay healthy.

“I’m washing hands,” Davidson said. “I’m keeping my hands out of my face and I’m staying inside mostly.”

A lot of voters say they will continue with the social distancing and the other CDC guidelines.

