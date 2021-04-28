Florida Republicans send sports transgender bill to governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Republicans have sent a proposal to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes born as girls.

Under the proposal sent to the Republican governor, a transgender student-athlete would have to affirm her biological sex by supplying proof such as a birth certificate. The measure strips some of the most contentious elements from a proposal approved by the House two weeks ago, including a provision that would have required transgender athletes in high schools and colleges to undergo testosterone or genetic testing, as well as submit to having their genitalia examined.

