Florida receives $4.6 million from FEMA for Sally Recovery

Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a $4,606,280 grant to reimburse the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) for its management and oversight costs after Hurricane Sally.

The funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program will reimburse FDEM for the estimated costs of 390 emergency and permanent work projects. This reimbursement brings the total of the division’s FEMA grants for Hurricane Sally to nearly $20.3 million.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.