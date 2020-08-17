Florida Primary Election Guide

Here are some of the races on the Aug. 18 primary ballot in Northwest Florida. Winners advance to November. Some races are “closed,” meaning only those previously registered as party members can participate. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

* indicates candidate is not on Primary ballot

Federal Race

U.S. Representative House District 1

Matt Gaetz – R

Greg Merk – R

John Mills – R

Albert Oram – Non-party affiliated*

Phil Ehr – D*

State Races

State Representative House District 1

Mike Hill – R – incumbent

Michelle Salzman – R

Franscine C. Mathis – D

Barbara Scott-Shouse – D

State Representative House District 2

Alex Andrade – R – incumbent

Cris Dosev – R

Dianne Krumel – D*

State Representative House District 3*

Jayer Williamson – R – incumbant

Angela Hoover – D

State Representative House District 4

Sandra Atkinson – R

Jeff Hinkle – R

T. Patterson Maney – R

Jonathan Tallman – R

John Plante – D*

County Races

Escambia County

County Commission District 1 (Open Primary)

Jeff Bergosh – R – incumbent

Jesse Casey – R

Jonathan Owens – R

Jimmie Trotter – R

County Commission District 3 (Closed Primary)

Lumon May – D – incumbent

LuTimothy May Sr. – D

Jason Laird – write-in candidate*

County Commission District 5 (Open Primary)

Steven Barry – R – incumbent

John Reading – R

Megan Walters – R

ECUA District 1 (Open Primary)

Debra Brusso – R

Vicki H. Campbell – R – incumbent.

ECUA District 3 (Closed Primary)

Ellison Bennett – D

Clorissti Berine-Shoemo – D

Eric L. Jordan Sr. – D

Ashley McDonald – D

Larry Williams – D

Pueschel Schneier – R

Calvin Avant – Non-party affiliated*

John R. Johnson – Non-party affiliated*

ECUA District 5 (Open Primary)

Kevin Stephens – R

Larry Walker – R

Santa Rosa County

County Commissioner District 1 (Closed Primary)

Stacy Bryan – R

Sam Parker – R – incumbent

Geoff Ross – R

Chase Gilbert – write-in candidate*

County Commissioner District 3 (Closed Primary)

Ryan Adkins – R

James Calkins – R

Jerry Couey – R

Don Salter – R – incumbent

Gage Schlegel – R

Patrick Brown – write-in candidate*

County Commissioner District 5 (Open Primary)

Randal Lane Lynchard – R – incumbent

Colten Wright – R

School Board (Non partisan)

District 2

Elizabeth Hewey

Clifton Buddy Hinote – incumbent

District 4

Charles Elliott

Felicia Fortune Northcutt

Superintendent of Schools (Open Primary)

Karen Barber – R

David Gunter – R

Michael Alan Thorpe – R

City Elections

Pensacola City Council District 7

Brenton Goodman

James L. Gulley

Delarian Wiggins

LATEST STORIES