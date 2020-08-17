Florida Primary Election Guide

Here are some of the races on the Aug. 18 primary ballot in Northwest Florida. Winners advance to November. Some races are “closed,” meaning only those previously registered as party members can participate. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
* indicates candidate is not on Primary ballot
Federal Race
U.S. Representative House District 1
Matt Gaetz – R
Greg Merk – R
John Mills – R
Albert Oram – Non-party affiliated*
Phil Ehr – D*
State Races
State Representative House District 1
Mike Hill – R – incumbent
Michelle Salzman – R
Franscine C. Mathis – D
Barbara Scott-Shouse – D
State Representative House District 2
Alex Andrade – R – incumbent
Cris Dosev – R
Dianne Krumel – D*
State Representative House District 3*
Jayer Williamson – R – incumbant
Angela Hoover – D
State Representative House District 4
Sandra Atkinson – R
Jeff Hinkle – R
T. Patterson Maney – R
Jonathan Tallman – R
John Plante – D*
County Races
Escambia County
County Commission District 1 (Open Primary)
Jeff Bergosh – R – incumbent
Jesse Casey – R
Jonathan Owens – R
Jimmie Trotter – R
County Commission District 3 (Closed Primary)
Lumon May – D – incumbent
LuTimothy May Sr. – D
Jason Laird – write-in candidate*
County Commission District 5 (Open Primary)
Steven Barry – R – incumbent
John Reading – R
Megan Walters – R
ECUA District 1 (Open Primary)
Debra Brusso – R
Vicki H. Campbell – R – incumbent.
ECUA District 3 (Closed Primary)
Ellison Bennett – D
Clorissti Berine-Shoemo – D
Eric L. Jordan Sr. – D
Ashley McDonald – D
Larry Williams – D
Pueschel Schneier – R
Calvin Avant – Non-party affiliated*
John R. Johnson – Non-party affiliated*
ECUA District 5 (Open Primary)
Kevin Stephens – R
Larry Walker – R
Santa Rosa County
County Commissioner District 1 (Closed Primary)
Stacy Bryan – R
Sam Parker – R – incumbent
Geoff Ross – R
Chase Gilbert – write-in candidate*
County Commissioner District 3 (Closed Primary)
Ryan Adkins – R
James Calkins – R
Jerry Couey – R
Don Salter – R – incumbent
Gage Schlegel – R
Patrick Brown – write-in candidate*
County Commissioner District 5 (Open Primary)
Randal Lane Lynchard – R – incumbent
Colten Wright – R
School Board (Non partisan)
District 2
Elizabeth Hewey
Clifton Buddy Hinote – incumbent
District 4
Charles Elliott
Felicia Fortune Northcutt
Superintendent of Schools (Open Primary)
Karen Barber – R
David Gunter – R
Michael Alan Thorpe – R
City Elections
Pensacola City Council District 7
Brenton Goodman
James L. Gulley
Delarian Wiggins
