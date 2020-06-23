Florida neighborhood clean up produces tons of debris

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Lincoln Park neighborhood of Escambia County, Florida is looking a lot cleaner. Crews collected 59 tons (118,000 pounds) of debris during the District Three Lincoln Park Neighborhood Cleanup in June, as part of the county’s ongoing effort to help keep local neighborhoods and communities clean and safe. The event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by the county and partnering agencies.

Here is more information provided in a press release:

The neighborhood cleanup initiative involves an aggressive clean-up effort, targeting different neighborhoods throughout the county, with crew members picking up a variety of debris and waste, including electronics, furniture and household items. Since 2016, more than 2,342 tons (4,802,000 pounds) of debris were collected and disposed of through the Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. Local partners include Escambia County Waste Services, Environmental Code Enforcement, Public Works, Animal Services and Road Prison, along with the City of Pensacola Sanitation Department. For more information about upcoming neighborhood cleanups, visit myescambia.com/cleanup or contact Glenn Griffith, Environmental Program Manager, at 850-595-3538 or safeneighborhoods@myescambia.com. Escambia County Community Relations



Photo courtesy: Escambia County Community Relations

LATEST STORIES: