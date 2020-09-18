Florida National Guard rescues 198 from Hurricane Sally floodwaters

(WKRG) — The Florida National Guard Search and Rescue unit spent most of Thursday on the water, rescuing 198 people in response to Hurricane Sally.

“We were called by the EOC,” said Lt. Shaun Fitzgerald, Florida National Guard.

Fitzgerald lead the charge — sending out several boats filled with life jackets and radios… ready for anything. However, after a rescue, he says it doesn’t stop there.

The National Guard also had ground operations around the area, looking for anyone trapped in homes, clearing debris and fallen trees, and also restoring power.

About 500 soldiers and airmen were activated in support of the state’s response to Hurricane Sally.

Current priorities for the National Guard include life-saving activities, such as aerial and ground search and rescue, logistics missions, and security assistance to law enforcement. Follow-on missions such as route clearance and points of distribution are possible.

LATEST STORIES