Florida National Guard deployed to Escambia, Santa Rosa counties

Unedited press release

At the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida National Guard has activated approximately 500 Soldiers and Airmen in support of Florida’s response to Hurricane Sally. Anticipated mission sets include search and rescue, food and water distribution, shelter support, and route clearance operations in the Panhandle. Additionally, the FLNG is prepared to conduct aerial search and rescue missions beginning tomorrow morning.

Soldiers from the Florida National Guard’s 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team have been working with fire departments in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties to rescue people in flooded areas using high-wheeled vehicles, and have been delivering Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) to local shelters.

