Florida Memorial Day gas prices were the lowest in 17 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — AAA says Florida drivers paid an average price of $1.88 per gallon on the Memorial Day holiday.
That was 77 cents less than Memorial Day in 2019, and the lowest Memorial Day gas price in 17 years.
Regional Prices
- Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.00), Gainesville ($1.95), Fort Lauderdale ($1.91)
- Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($1.80), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($1.83), Panama City ($1.84)
AAA says prices have been dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The lowest average it has been $1.76 on May 6.
As Florida reopens, gasoline demand is improving. Florida gas prices increased 11 cents last week. It’s the largest weekly increase since the pandemic began.
