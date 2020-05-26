Florida Memorial Day gas prices were the lowest in 17 years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — AAA says Florida drivers paid an average price of $1.88 per gallon on the Memorial Day holiday.

That was 77 cents less than Memorial Day in 2019, and the lowest Memorial Day gas price in 17 years.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.00), Gainesville ($1.95), Fort Lauderdale ($1.91)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($1.80), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($1.83), Panama City ($1.84)

AAA says prices have been dropping since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The lowest average it has been $1.76 on May 6.

As Florida reopens, gasoline demand is improving. Florida gas prices increased 11 cents last week. It’s the largest weekly increase since the pandemic began.

