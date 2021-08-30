Florida man sentenced for having unregistered weapon

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was sentenced to six years in federal prison for possession of an unregistered machine gun.

The conviction of Frank Miller Freeman, III, 30, was announced in a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 10, 2020, Freeman, was pulled over by OCSO deputies with a loaded Ruger pistol and a .300 blackout caliber M16-type machine gun with a loaded 60 round magazine attached.

The weapon was fully automatic and had no serial number or manufacturing markings, and was not registered, said OCSO.

Freeman has been convicted of multiple drug felonies.