Florida man sentenced 40 years for child molestation

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida man has been sentenced for 40 years on two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation of a child.

James Presten Forrester will also serve a lifetime sex offender probation. Of the 40 years in prison 25 must be served as a minimum mandatory. Forrester is also designated as a sexual predator.

The charges toward Forrester arose after an investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office after the victim disclosed information to a family member. The victim stated the sexual abuse started when they were 8-years-old and went on for almost two years at the time law enforcement were notified. Forrester was arrested on October 3, 2019.

